Hundreds attend Harrison Brown’s Candlelight Vigil - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hundreds attend Harrison Brown’s Candlelight Vigil

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
Hundreds came out to show their support and love for the Brown family Hundreds came out to show their support and love for the Brown family
GRAHAM, TX (KAUZ) -

Hundreds came out Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember Harrison Brown.

Brown was murdered Monday afternoon, on the Austin campus of the University of Texas.

An overwhelming amount of community members, friend and family came out to show their support and share stories of Harrison.

Brown, 19, graduated from Graham I.S.D in 2016.

The event was put on by the Graham High School Student Council and gave the community a chance to cry, laugh and reflect on a life cut short.

“What we take away from this, is love hard,” said Graham High School Principal, Joe Gordy.

Many shared stories of spending time with Harrison during marching band, track season, theater or just hanging as friends outside of school.

Emma Strout said, “Very rarely do you meet people that you can’t imagine your life without and Harrison Brown was one of those people.

To watch the full candlelight vigil go to our Newschannel6 Facebook page

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Top senator says public faith in FBI has been tested lately

    Top senator says public faith in FBI has been tested lately

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:52:51 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:54:25 GMT
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.

  • Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:53:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:55:41 GMT
    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

  • Backed by GOP leaders, moderate offers health bill revision

    Backed by GOP leaders, moderate offers health bill revision

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:53:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:53:00 GMT
    The bill is a top priority for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., since it embodies a long-standing GOP pledge to annul much of former President Barack Obama's health care law. (Source: Raycom Media)The bill is a top priority for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., since it embodies a long-standing GOP pledge to annul much of former President Barack Obama's health care law. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.

    A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.

    •   
Powered by Frankly