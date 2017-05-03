Hundreds attend Harrison Brown’s Candlelight Vigil

Hundreds came out to show their support and love for the Brown family

Hundreds came out Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember Harrison Brown.

Brown was murdered Monday afternoon, on the Austin campus of the University of Texas.

An overwhelming amount of community members, friend and family came out to show their support and share stories of Harrison.

Brown, 19, graduated from Graham I.S.D in 2016.

The event was put on by the Graham High School Student Council and gave the community a chance to cry, laugh and reflect on a life cut short.

“What we take away from this, is love hard,” said Graham High School Principal, Joe Gordy.

Many shared stories of spending time with Harrison during marching band, track season, theater or just hanging as friends outside of school.

Emma Strout said, “Very rarely do you meet people that you can’t imagine your life without and Harrison Brown was one of those people.

