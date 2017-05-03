Texas Board of Education approves changes to biology standards for public schools

The walls of a music store in Graham echo the notes of a former Graham High School student who had a passion for music. Monday afternoon, 19-year old Harrison Brown was murdered on the University of Texas campus.
From Kentucky to South Carolina and now here in Texas, Staff Sergeant Benjamin Morris has traveled across the United States and the world serving his country.
The Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" touched on many sensitive issues some teens may face in high school. The show has started to spark conversations between teens and adults about some of those sensitive issues.
Pete Vacari first came to Nocona to personally deliver a car to Pete Horton. "He took an interest in our lovely little community and decided that he might want to host an auction in Nocona," Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Fenoglio said.
