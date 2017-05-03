Man arrested by WFPD accused of injuring his dog - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man arrested by WFPD accused of injuring his dog

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Anthony Wills (Source: WCSO) Anthony Wills (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. 

Tuesday evening around 8:20 p.m. officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Kemp Blvd. for a large disturbance. 

When police arrived on scene they determined the disturbance was due to the mistreatment of a dog by the suspect, Anthony Tyrone Wills, 48.

Investigators on scene determined that Wills became frustrated with the animal because it used the restroom in the house. Officers said Wills assaulted the dog causing internal injuries and broken bones.

Wills was arrested at the scene and hauled off to jail. The dog was turned over to Animal Control Services at the scene. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 'Really bad' or 'catastrophic': Comey defends Clinton choice

    'Really bad' or 'catastrophic': Comey defends Clinton choice

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:43:59 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:43:59 GMT
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.

  • Graham music shop shares memories of Harrison Brown

    Graham music shop shares memories of Harrison Brown

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:11:38 GMT
    Wayne's Music World in Graham, TXWayne's Music World in Graham, TX

    The walls of a music store in Graham echo the notes of a former Graham High School student who had a passion for music. Monday afternoon, 19-year old Harrison Brown was murdered on the University of Texas campus.

    The walls of a music store in Graham echo the notes of a former Graham High School student who had a passion for music. Monday afternoon, 19-year old Harrison Brown was murdered on the University of Texas campus.

  • Heroes of Texoma: Staff Sergeant Benjamin Morris

    Heroes of Texoma: Staff Sergeant Benjamin Morris

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 00:04:07 GMT

    From Kentucky to South Carolina and now here in Texas, Staff Sergeant Benjamin Morris has traveled across the United States and the world serving his country. 

    From Kentucky to South Carolina and now here in Texas, Staff Sergeant Benjamin Morris has traveled across the United States and the world serving his country. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly