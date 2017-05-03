Man arrested by WFPD accused of injuring his dog

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals.

Tuesday evening around 8:20 p.m. officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Kemp Blvd. for a large disturbance.

When police arrived on scene they determined the disturbance was due to the mistreatment of a dog by the suspect, Anthony Tyrone Wills, 48.

Investigators on scene determined that Wills became frustrated with the animal because it used the restroom in the house. Officers said Wills assaulted the dog causing internal injuries and broken bones.

Wills was arrested at the scene and hauled off to jail. The dog was turned over to Animal Control Services at the scene.

