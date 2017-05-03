BREAKING: Dallas community college on lockdown, possible active - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

BREAKING: Dallas community college on lockdown, possible active shooter

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
(Source: KAUZ)
IRVING, TX (KAUZ) -

The Associated Press is reporting a Dallas-area community college is on lockdown following reports of an intruder that is possibly armed. 

North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning. The alert said students should barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police. 

Irving Police have said on Twitter that there is an active shooter. 

Newschannel 6 is following this developing story.

