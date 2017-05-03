On The Border showcased Cinco de Mayo specials - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

On The Border showcased Cinco de Mayo specials

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Cinco de Mayo is Friday and On the Border is having a fiesta to celebrate.

Amy Farquhar showed Ava Van Valen on Wednesday how they make their famous guacamole and margaritas. All of this will be served on Friday in honor of the holiday.

