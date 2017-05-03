WF teen arrested following alleged incident with another student - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF teen arrested following alleged incident with another student

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Clarence Eugene Byrd III (Source: WCSO) Clarence Eugene Byrd III (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Wichita Falls high school student is behind bars charged with Indecency with a Child. 

On Monday, April 24th a police officer working security at a Wichita Falls high school was approached by a 16-year-old student who said Clarence Eugene Byrd III, 17, had touched her inappropriately. 

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told the officer she did not do anything to prompt Byrd or make him feel it would be okay for him to engage in this type of behavior with her. 

While making a statement to officers, the victim said Byrd approached her while she was sitting on the counter in the back of the classroom. The victim stated that Byrd repeatedly touched her inappropriately with his hands and mouth.

During this incident, the victim said she told Byrd to stop several times, but he persisted. 

Documents show another student pushed Byrd away when he refused to leave the victim alone. Several students, who were in the classroom at the time of the incident, were interviewed about the incident and officers said some were able to corroborate details given by the victim. 

Byrd was arrested and charged with Indecency with a Child. At last check, no bond amount had been set.

