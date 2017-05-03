Cool and Breezy

Breezy north winds will continue tonight into Thursday. Temperatures will be a little below average for this time of the year. Lows tonight will be in the 40s to lower 50s and highs Thursday will be back in the 70s.
Lighter winds return for For Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and 80s. No rain in the forecast until perhaps the middle of next week.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
