Sunny, Breezy Thursday

Its cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Today will be sunnier than yesterday and a little warmer in the afternoon. Like yesterday, today will be breezy with gusty north winds. Today is just the first in a long stretch of nice days with quiet weather. The best weather in this stretch comes during the weekend when winds will be fairly light, skies will be sunny and highs in the 80s for Saturday and Sunday. As we get into the weekend, we'll watch for the development of a storm system which will move our way by midweek giving us our next chance of thunderstorms.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist