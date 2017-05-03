MSU announces President's Distinguished Scholarship recipients - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU announces President's Distinguished Scholarship recipients

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Midwestern State University has named ten students, including several from Texoma, as recipients of the Jane and Peyton Carnes President's Distinguished Scholarships.

Each student will receive $28,000 over four years of undergraduate study. 

The program recognizes leadership abilities of superior incoming freshman and hopes to encourage their participation as campus leaders at MSU. A list of the recipients can be found below:

Connor Chamberlain, Rider High School
Nathan Conard, Homeschool
Trent Creacy, Azle High School
Joel Brian Lang, Colleyville Heritage High School
Alexandra Lewis, Wichita Falls High School
Hadyn Norman, Walters High School
Lauren Ordner, Gregory-Portland High School
Shelbi Stogdill, Norwalk High School
Avery Trevino, Wichita Falls High School
Kendra Woods, Prairie Valley High School

