MSU announces President's Distinguished Scholarship recipients

Midwestern State University has named ten students, including several from Texoma, as recipients of the Jane and Peyton Carnes President's Distinguished Scholarships.

Each student will receive $28,000 over four years of undergraduate study.

The program recognizes leadership abilities of superior incoming freshman and hopes to encourage their participation as campus leaders at MSU. A list of the recipients can be found below:

Connor Chamberlain, Rider High School

Nathan Conard, Homeschool

Trent Creacy, Azle High School

Joel Brian Lang, Colleyville Heritage High School

Alexandra Lewis, Wichita Falls High School

Hadyn Norman, Walters High School

Lauren Ordner, Gregory-Portland High School

Shelbi Stogdill, Norwalk High School

Avery Trevino, Wichita Falls High School

Kendra Woods, Prairie Valley High School

