Central Hospital of Bowie hosting grand opening on Saturday

Central Hospital of Bowie CEO Faraz Hashmi told Newschannel 6 the hospital is hosting an opening ceremony this Saturday.

It will begin at noon and festivities will continue until 3:00 p.m. There will be a raising of the flag ceremony, speeches, and a lunch.

The Bowie Fire Department will be there and the community will have the chance to ask any questions they may have.

The hospital has been open since April 6th.

