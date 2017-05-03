Central Hospital of Bowie hosting grand opening on Saturday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Central Hospital of Bowie hosting grand opening on Saturday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
BOWIE, TX (KAUZ) -

Central Hospital of Bowie CEO Faraz Hashmi told Newschannel 6 the hospital is hosting an opening ceremony this Saturday. 

It will begin at noon and festivities will continue until 3:00 p.m. There will be a raising of the flag ceremony, speeches, and a lunch. 

The Bowie Fire Department will be there and the community will have the chance to ask any questions they may have. 

The hospital has been open since April 6th. 

