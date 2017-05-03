Rider soccer pair signs college letters - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rider soccer pair signs college letters

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider's Grayson Ellett (left) and Doug Wilson signed Wednesday to play college soccer / Source: KAUZ Rider's Grayson Ellett (left) and Doug Wilson signed Wednesday to play college soccer / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Two Rider Raider soccer players signed Wednesday to play at the next level.

Grayson Ellett signed to stay in the Lone Star Conference, for the Buffs of West Texas A&M. He said his club coaches, who are Midwestern State grads, encouraged him to go to Canyon, even despite the rivalry. He said he looks forward to coming back to town with WT in the future.

The other Raider to sign was Doug Wilson. He'll suit up for the Mavericks of Northern Oklahoma College.

He said he liked the small-town feel in Tonkawa, where everyone knows each other. T

He said the NOC coaches contacted him after an early-season tournament in the Metroplex. Until that happened, he didn't even think he was going to play college soccer at all. Now he says he can't wait to make the most of the opportunity.

