Graham music shop shares memories of Harrison Brown - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Graham music shop shares memories of Harrison Brown

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
Wayne's Music World in Graham, TX Wayne's Music World in Graham, TX
GRAHAM, TX (KAUZ) -

The walls of a music store in Graham echo the notes of a former Graham High School student who had a passion for music.

Monday afternoon, 19-year old Harrison Brown was murdered on the University of Texas campus.

Gretta and Wayne Widner own Wayne's Music World, off of Old Bunger Road in Graham.

A place Harrison Brown would visit frequently.

The couple said they were devastated after learning Brown had been murdered, from what many are calling a senseless act of violence.

“He was such a helpful young man and it's such a great loss,” said Gretta.

During a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, friends shared stories from Harrison's time in band and theater.

Both Gretta and Wayne describe Harrison as a young man with unlimited potential.

Wayne said, “It's just one of those weird things you can't understand.”

Both enjoyed when Harrison would stop by the shop and perform for them.

Wayne said Harrison was always willing to listen and learn more about the music business and had hoped to one day audition for the voice.

I asked a couple if they could describe Harrison in one word.

“One word just won't do it,” said Wayne.

Brown’s funeral service is set for this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Graham High School Gym.

All of us here at Newschannel6 send our thoughts and prayers out to the Brown family.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

