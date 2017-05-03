Nighthawks' Williams earns IFL honors again

For the second time in 2017, Wichita Falls Nighthawks running back Tyler Williams earned IFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors, when the league released its Week 11 honors on Wednesday
Two Rider Raider soccer players signed Wednesday to play at the next level!
Complete Texoma pairings for the Area Round of the softball playoffs and Bi-District round of the baseball playoffs!
Burkburnett senior Case Caldwell signed Tuesday to play basketball at Midwestern State University!
