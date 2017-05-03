Nighthawks' Williams earns IFL honors again - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nighthawks' Williams earns IFL honors again

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
The Wichita Falls Nighthawks' Tyler Williams (3) returns a kick against Sioux Falls / Source: KAUZ The Wichita Falls Nighthawks' Tyler Williams (3) returns a kick against Sioux Falls / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

For the second time in 2017, Wichita Falls Nighthawks running back Tyler Williams earned IFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors, when the league released its Week 11 honors on Wednesday.

Williams compiled 226 total yards in Saturday's 44-36 win over previously-unbeaten Sioux Falls, including seven kick returns for 139 yards, 19 carries for 52 yards and four touchdowns, and four catches for 35 yards.

So far this season, the Nighthawks' triple-threat leads the IFL in both all-purpose yardage (1,489 yards) and scoring (116 points). He previously earned the same honor for Week 2's 65-48 win at Nebraska.

Coincidentally, the Nighthawks will face the Danger once again this Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at the Kay Yeager Coliseum!

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Nighthawks' Williams earns IFL honors again

    Nighthawks' Williams earns IFL honors again

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:05:16 GMT
    The Wichita Falls Nighthawks' Tyler Williams (3) returns a kick against Sioux Falls / Source: KAUZThe Wichita Falls Nighthawks' Tyler Williams (3) returns a kick against Sioux Falls / Source: KAUZ

    For the second time in 2017, Wichita Falls Nighthawks running back Tyler Williams earned IFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors, when the league released its Week 11 honors on Wednesday

    For the second time in 2017, Wichita Falls Nighthawks running back Tyler Williams earned IFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors, when the league released its Week 11 honors on Wednesday

  • Rider soccer pair signs college letters

    Rider soccer pair signs college letters

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:32:23 GMT
    Rider's Grayson Ellett (left) and Doug Wilson signed Wednesday to play college soccer / Source: KAUZRider's Grayson Ellett (left) and Doug Wilson signed Wednesday to play college soccer / Source: KAUZ

    Two Rider Raider soccer players signed Wednesday to play at the next level!

    Two Rider Raider soccer players signed Wednesday to play at the next level!

  • HS diamond playoff pairings: week of May 4-6

    HS diamond playoff pairings: week of May 4-6

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-05-04 00:59:18 GMT
    FILE: Rider baseball vs Denison. / Source: KAUZFILE: Rider baseball vs Denison. / Source: KAUZ

    Complete Texoma pairings for the Area Round of the softball playoffs and Bi-District round of the baseball playoffs!

    Complete Texoma pairings for the Area Round of the softball playoffs and Bi-District round of the baseball playoffs!

    •   
Powered by Frankly