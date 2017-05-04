To most fans of the iconic franchise, today is known as "Star Wars Day."

It's an unofficial holiday for fans across the globe. The tradition was started by Star Wars lovers, who chose the date because "May the 4th be with you" rhymes with one of the series' most recognizable catchphrases, "May the force be with you."

The day will be recognized with everything from tweets and movie marathons to costume contests. Select restaurants and retailers also offer deals on Star Wars movies, games, and other merchandise.

