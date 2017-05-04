Pin-In accident at North 9th Street in Wichita Falls

There was a pin-in accident at the 1400 block of North 9th Street in Wichita Falls just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

A Red 2005 Ford van was driving west down North 9th Street in Wichita Falls when according to police the van hit a curb before running into a stone mailbox breaking it in half before tipping over onto the driver's side and onto the pavement.

WFPD said only one person was involved in the crash and was said to have only minor injuries. Local law enforcement said there was no one else involved in the accident.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved