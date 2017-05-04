House Bill could change requirements of the STAAR test

The Texas House is expected to consider another bill addressing changes to the STAAR test.

House Bill 515, if passed, would scale some of the tests back.

In fact, the 8th Grade Social Studies and High School U.S. History tests are on the chopping block.

The bill would also make certain English and Algebra tests optional.

Another change, the bill would no longer require 5th and 8th Grade students to pass the STAAR test to move on to the next grade.

