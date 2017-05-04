McAlister's Deli offering free club sandwich through app

Thursday is the last day McAlister's Deli is offering app users the chance to get a free club sandwich.

You can do so by purchasing a 32 oz. beverage while placing an order on the McAlister's mobile app.

Here are the steps you need to take to get that free club:

1. Download the McAlister's App (If you already have the app just follow steps 2-5)

2. Make sure you have push notifications enabled to receive the promotion code

3. Add a McAlister's Club and a 32 oz beverage to your mobile app order

4. Enter the promo code at checkout

5. Pick up and enjoy the free club

