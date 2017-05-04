Mother of Harrison Brown recounts her son's final moments

Harrison Brown's mother, Lori Brown, is speaking out after her son was stabbed Monday afternoon at the University of Texas.

She said she never got a chance to say goodbye.

From their home in Graham, Texas, Lori recalled the last time she spoke with her son Harrison.

"He said I was in my classroom and I just finished playing basketball," she said. "He sounded great. He said I am going to get something to eat, and them I am headed to class."

Three minutes later she got a call from Harrison, but a young woman she didn't know answered the phone.

"She said are you Harrison's mom," Lori said. "I don't know how she knew his name was Harrison. And I could tell by her voice that something was wrong. And she said Harrison has been stabbed."

She and her family rushed to Austin to bring back Harrison's body.

Now they must return to Graham to be with his dad, who is in the final stages of a battle with ALS.

Still, Lori said her son has already forgiven the person who stabbed him.

"That's the type of person he was and the heart he had," Lori said. "He didn't have a mean or angry bone in his body."

Her son's dreams of singing on The Voice or pursuing a career in music are cut short.

But her pride for Harrison is still strong.

"The kind words and the funny stories about Harrison is what we will have forever," She said. "No one can take that away from us. So we will have that always."

The memorial for Harrison will be held at the Graham High School gym at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

