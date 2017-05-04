Support local non-profits at Kiowa Casino today

Kiowa Casino is continuing its support of Hometown Heroes by giving a portion of gameplay from each Wednesday in May to local non-profits.

"Kiowa Casino will give a percentage of tracked game play from each Wednesday in May to local non-profits. We enjoy working with all these true Hometown ?Heroes and are humbled by how much they do for the area. We should all come together to show our support and help them with upgrades to equipment and shortfalls in funding they face each year," stated Jim Laporte COO of Kiowa Casino in a press release.

Some of the recipients of the Hometown Heroes program are American Red Cross Wichita Falls, Faith Mission, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls and the Humane Society of Wichita Falls.

