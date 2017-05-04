Bug Fest taking place tomorrow at River Bend Nature Center

Jennica Lambert along with Elanore the tarantula stopped by to talk to Ava Van Valen about Bug Fest Thursday.

If you like looking at the creepy crawlies, then this event is for you.

It will be at the River Bend Nature Center on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is $5 for nonmembers and $4 for members, children 1 and under get in free.

For more information click here.

