Once Upon a Ballet is this Saturday

The Wichita Falls Ballet is bringing classic fairy tales to life this Saturday.

Mischic Liberatore is the Artistic Director for the ballet and spoke to Ava Van Valen on Thursday about this performance.

Once Upon a Ballet will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Auditorium.

Ticket prices vary from $35.00, $25.00, and $20.00

This ballet is one young girl's journey through various fairy tales.

