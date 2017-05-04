Once Upon a Ballet is this Saturday

A scholarship in honor of Harrison Brown has been established at North Central Texas College.
A scholarship in honor of Harrison Brown has been established at North Central Texas College.
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars in connection to a burglary and assault on Polk Street in April.
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars in connection to a burglary and assault on Polk Street in April.
The Wichita Falls Ballet is bringing classic fairy tales to life this Saturday.
The Wichita Falls Ballet is bringing classic fairy tales to life this Saturday.
Jennica Lambert along with Elanore the tarantula stopped by to talk to Ava Van Valen about Bug Fest Thursday.
Jennica Lambert along with Elanore the tarantula stopped by to talk to Ava Van Valen about Bug Fest Thursday.