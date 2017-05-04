Suspect in Polk Street burglary is arrested

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars in connection with a burglary and assault on Polk Street in April.

Wichita Falls Police Officers said during their investigation of a home invasion in the 300 block of Polk, that injured Wichita County employee Willie Wall, 83, a palm print and fingerprints were found on a window.

Those prints came back to be those of Cocshi Najarian Robinson, 32.

A neighbor of Wall's also said she heard a noise outside and saw a black SUV leaving and Wall looking at the vehicle. She also said she saw Wall run back into his home and noticed a black male, matching Robinson's description, standing next to the driver door of Wall's car.

She added it appeared the suspect was trying to get inside the vehicle. The neighbor then grabbed her phone and recorded the suspect running down East 4th Street behind a black SUV that he got into before it fled the area.

Wichita Falls Police cited the fingerprints and the neighbors' eyewitness account as the reason to believe Robinson was involved in the crime.

Robinson is in the Wichita County Jail charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit other Felony among other charges. His bond is set at more than $500,000.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

