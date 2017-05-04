Father and son bond over opening first Wichita Falls brewery

The first brewery in Wichita Falls is ready to open its doors on Friday.

Family-owned Sidecar Brewery will have a soft opening on Cinco de Mayo and Saturday.

"Beer is art. Drink your art," is the motto for this brewery where a father-son team is sharing their love of beer with their adopted hometown.

The Andersons moved to Wichita Falls in 2003 after the father, and air force veteran, Michael Anderson was transferred to Sheppard Air Force Base.

"We would travel all over the country. always running all over, Orlando, Chattanooga, or wherever we are at scoping all the breweries, trying all the beers," Daniel Anderson.

They decided to open up their own brewery three years ago, Sidecar Brewery, but they had some trouble finding a location at first.

"When we first moved into this building, we got a big hundred foot tape measure and we're measuring from our bar to that church and from our front door to this church," Daniel said. "You can't be within 300 feet of a church."

Daniel said his love of beer started at 9-years-old but he wants Sidecar to create new beer lovers with a changing menu. The Anderson family recruited a master brewer from New York to help with that task.

"Hopefully they come in here with the idea of 'let's see what new thing they have going on?'" Joseph Hayes said.

Daniel said this new job helped him spend more time with his father.

"Seeing him every day and drinking a couple of beers with him every day has absolutely had a huge impact on our bond," Daniel said.

He hopes his future son will take over for him and continue a new family legacy.

The soft-opening will start at 5:00 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. Friday night and Noon to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Daniel said they are still hiring employees at the brewery.

