Scholarship established in honor of Harrison Brown

A scholarship in honor of Harrison Brown has been established at North Central Texas College.

Graham Independent School District released the news on its facebook page.

The post said donations can be made to North Central Texas College at 928 Cherry St, Graham TX 76450.

Brown was murdered Monday afternoon, on the Austin campus of the University of Texas.

The 19-year-old graduated from Graham High School in 2016.

