Great Looking Early May Weather - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Great Looking Early May Weather

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Connect
Source KAUZ Source KAUZ

A terrific weather pattern is on the way for Friday and the weekend. Look for sunny warm days and clear mild nights. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows at night in the 50s.

The nice weather will last into next week, but a mid week weather maker could bring some rain chances our way around Wednesday or Thursday.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Powered by Frankly