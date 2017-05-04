Perfect Weather to Finish The Weekend

Its chilly again this morning with temperatures in the 40s in many spots. Today's weather will be nicer than yesterday's because those gusty north winds are gone. This will be the best weekend weather we've seen in a few weeks with abundant sunshine, a light breeze and warm temperatures. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 81, highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 80s. A disturbance now over the Pacific with get better organized over the southwest United States this weekend and move our way Tuesday into Wednesday giving us our next chance of thunderstorms.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist