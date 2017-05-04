Second sexual assault reported on MSU campus

For the second time in less than three weeks, a sexual assault has been reported at Midwestern State University.

MSU Police Chief Patrick Coggins confirmed the news to us on Thursday afternoon.

Coggins said the alleged incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. Monday in Killingsworth Hall. That is the same dorm where former MSU football player Rodney Higgins Jr. was accused of a similar crime on April 16th.

"We received a report of an assault having occurred on a residence hall on campus," Coggins said. "Our officers responded and they met with an individual who reported the sexual assault to us.

"We generated a police report for sexual assault and we are currently investigating," he said.

While he did not go into detail on what happened Coggins did say everyone involved in the incident has been identified and they are all MSU students.

Chief Coggins said some tips students should follow to help prevent becoming a victim and help to stop crime on campus is for students to lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings at all times.

He said students should always carry a cell phone with them. They should also report anything suspicious to a resident assistant or call campus police at (940) 397-4239. Chief Coggins said they are still looking for witnesses at this time.

