Two cases of mumps confirmed in Wichita Co.

Health officials said they have confirmed two cases of the mumps in Wichita County.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District released a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying two adults have the mumps.

Mumps is a very contagious disease caused by a virus. Mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks and swollen jaw that it causes.

But mumps can also cause fever, headache, muscle aches, loss of appetite, or tiredness.

Officials said anyone who is not protected against the mumps is at risk of getting infected.

Mumps can be spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat. A cough, sneeze, or just talking can transmit mumps to another person.

Transmission can also occur when sharing contaminated cups, utensils, or touching contaminated services.

The best way to protect against mumps is to get an MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccination.

If you have questions about the mumps give the Health District a call at (940) 761-7803.

