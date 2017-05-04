6 Around Town: Dam Run at Lake Wichita Park

The Dam Run is Saturday at Lake Wichita Park, in Thursday's 6 Around Town; Jason Slagle of the Wichita Falls Runner Club spoke to Chris Horgen about this event.

There will be a 5k run/walk, 10K run, even a half marathon. Don't forget the kids, they can run in a 1K designed just for them.

It is $25 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K and $45 for the half marathon. The kids run is free. There will be awards for the winners of each race for males and females.

