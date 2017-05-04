Check out the changes to our Newschannel 6 App

If you have not opened the Newschannel 6 App in a while there are some very noticeable changes.

One of the first things you will see on the look of our app. It is much more crisp, clean and easy to look at.

When we have breaking news it will be easier to identify thanks to the update to keep those headlines boxed with the color red.

There are easy access tabs on the top of our homepage. You can check out the latest headlines, what is trending, and the latest in Texoma sports.

You can still watch our newscasts live from your mobile device.

You can also adjust the push alert settings if you want to increase or decrease the type of push alerts you receive.

All these changes were made to bring you news that is live, local, and now from right here in Texoma.

