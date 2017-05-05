Nighthawks to hold Teacher Appreciation night

The Wichita Falls Nighthawks will be back in action Friday night, hosting the Nebraska Danger on Teacher Appreciation night!

Every WFISD employee has been offered tickets, and over 1,300 have confirmed to the team they'll be in attendance. Any other teachers wishing to come to the game will be able to buy "Best-Available" seats for just $10, the same as the team's normal military discount.

The Nighthawks (8-2) are coming off their biggest win of the year, a 44-36 win over previously-unbeaten Sioux Falls on Saturday Night. They host a Nebraska team that is 6-4, winners of 2 straight games.

Nighthawks coach Billy Back said Thursday that one key to the game will be taking control early.

"When it's a team you feel like you're better than, you can't allow them to have confidence throughout the entire game," Back said. "There's gotta be stops, to where they realize that this game's over. It's our game; we're taking control of it."

Tune in to Newschannel 6 at 6 Friday for a preview of the game, with a look at the Danger's new quarterback, and then tune in at 10 for highlights from the game!

