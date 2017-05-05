2 Mustangs earn All-LSC honors in softball

Midwestern State's Lauren Lindgren and Erin Knox landed on the All-Lone Star Conference Teams announced Thursday evening at the LSC Championship Banquet with Lindgren earning second team honors and Knox garnering a third team nod.



Lindgren becomes the 14th Mustang to collect All-LSC honors as a freshman and just the ninth to be named first or second team in their first campaign.



The center fielder from Denton led the Mustangs at the plate this season with a .351 average while adding a team-high 54 hits, 33 runs, 24 RBI, 14 stolen bases, nine doubles and six home runs. Lindgren also posted a team-best .552 slugging percentage, making starts in all 46 games for the Maroon and Gold.



She recorded 17 multiple-hit games with a season-high four-hit performance coming in a win over Oklahoma Panhandle State on Mar. 7.



Knox earned her second-straight All-LSC accolade after collecting second team honors in 2016. The senior pitcher/first baseman was second for the Mustangs with a .326 hitting clip this season while posting 42 hits, 22 runs, 22 RBI, 22 walks and nine doubles. She tied the program record with five hits on Mar. 7 against Oklahoma Panhandle State, becoming just the fourth Mustang to accomplish the feat.



The West native also led the Mustangs in the circle with a 3.37 ERA and eight wins while totaling 58 strikeouts in 114.1 innings of work. Knox closed out her career ranked fifth in wins (38), eighth in home runs (22), and 10th in RBI (111) and batting average (.349).

Burkburnett High School graduate Paige Daino of Cameron also earned a second-team nod at the designated player position.

