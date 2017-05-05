Wichita County Judge Gossom speaks on low early voting turnout

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said he expected to see low voter turnout in the early voting period. So far, less than 3% or 2,353 of the county’s 75,119 registered voters have cast a ballot. This year, only two issues are being voted on within the county.

The biggest item of the two issues includes a $70 million bond proposal to construct a jail, fully compliant with the Texas Commission of Jail Standards. There would be a $.07 tax increase on the current property tax, per $100,000 value.

"We certainly had a great deal of publicity about it. We did a direct mailer to current voter registration list to remind people of the election. So, you know it depends on how you want to look at it. One side says, 'well they're not worried about it. the county knows what they're doing,' and then the other side decides their vote doesn't matter and the second one is unfortunate," said Judge Gossom.

As of right now, Wichita County spends nearly 30% of it's annual budget on jail and jail annex upkeep. Judge Gossom said that if the jail were to be approved, the county would have more funds to spend on other urgent county projects.



You can view the Wichita County sample ballot by clicking HERE! Get a look at the Wichita County precinct map by clicking HERE! And find your Wichita County polling location by clicking HERE!