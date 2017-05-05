First Baptist in Lakeside City hosting Tent Revival

First Baptist Church at Lakeside City is bringing some great music, with a wonderful message and some fresh air in their Tent Revival.

Pastor Daniel McCoy stopped by the Newschannel 6 studios on Friday to tell us all about this heartwarming celebration.

The event is open to the public and it takes place at the church right off Highway 79.

It will be from Sunday through Wednesday starting at 6:00 pm each night.

