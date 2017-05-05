Last showing on Moon Over Buffalo tomorrow in Electra

Cristin Martin, Cameron Cunningham, and Cameryn Cato, state finalists of the one-act play of Electra High School spoke to Ava Van Valen on Friday about their production Moon Over Buffalo.

They will have one final performance Saturday night in dinner theater form. It will take place at Electra High School with dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and then the curtain opens for the start of the show.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved