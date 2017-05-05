May 5th is known as Cinco de Mayo for many.

But the 5th of May is also National Hoagie Day and a Wichita Falls business is celebrating all day and night.

Deli Planet is celebrating National Hoagie Day and its 20th Anniversary today.

There will be specials on food, beer, and cocktails until midnight tonight.

There will also be music from various DJ's throughout the event.

If you are celebrating National Hoagie Day or the 20th Anniversary of Deli Planet, take a picture with the hashtag #Newschannel6.

