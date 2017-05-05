Houston man dead following rock crusher incident in Altus

A man working for a company based out of Vernon died after being pulled into a rock crusher in Altus earlier this week.

Jimmy Ray Baker, 45, of Houston was working for Beck-O Enterprises, based in Vernon and Grand Rose, Texas when the incident occurred.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Baker was working to clear a jam in the rock crusher on a site in the 1500 block of West Broadway when he got pulled into it.

Officials said OSHA is still on the scene investigating. An incident report is pending.

