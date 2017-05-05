Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your help finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the location of any of the following people give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888. 

You never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward. 

Bernardino Beltran-Trejo 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 09-28-66 
Blk/Bro 
200 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Insufficient - Drive While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Phillip Grimm 
White Male
DOB: 01-19-98 
Bro/Bro 
185 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Robbery

Rosemary Cleto Hedrick 
Hispanic Female 
DOB: 01-25-86 
Bro/Bro 
230 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall 
Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Theft of Property U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

Deearl Golden Logan 
Black Male 
DOB: 04-17-89 
Blk /Bro 
183 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall 
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance

Angel Maddox 
White Female 
DOB: 08-18-73 
Blo/Haz 
135 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance

