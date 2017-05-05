Wichita Falls Police need your help finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the location of any of the following people give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

Bernardino Beltran-Trejo

Hispanic Male

DOB: 09-28-66

Blk/Bro

200 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Insufficient - Drive While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Phillip Grimm

White Male

DOB: 01-19-98

Bro/Bro

185 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Robbery

Rosemary Cleto Hedrick

Hispanic Female

DOB: 01-25-86

Bro/Bro

230 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Theft of Property U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

Deearl Golden Logan

Black Male

DOB: 04-17-89

Blk /Bro

183 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance

Angel Maddox

White Female

DOB: 08-18-73

Blo/Haz

135 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance

