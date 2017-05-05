2017 Summer Concert Series begins next week

The 2017 Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series is kicking off next week.

The free music series will begin on Tuesday, May 9th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex on Sheppard Access Road.

The featured act will be The Downtown Royalty Band.

The series features musicians representing a variety of musical genres.

You can bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the evening of free entertainment.

Concessions will be available for the event. For more information, you can contact the Recreation Division 940-761-7490.

