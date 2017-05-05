WFPD: suspect said he fell asleep and forgot to return stolen truck

A man is behind bars after he told police he borrowed a vehicle that came up stolen.

On Thursday, a Wichita Falls Police officer saw a truck he believed was stolen driving alongside him on Seymour Highway.

The officer recognized the license plate and confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The officer was able to get the driver to stop on North Brook and 5th Street.

The driver, Jaryd Blake, 24, said he borrowed the truck and forgot to take it back because he fell asleep.

Blake was arrested and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

