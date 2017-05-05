TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35W weekend construction in DFW could cause delays

If you are heading to the Dallas/Fort Worth area this weekend there is a traffic alert we want to tell you about.

Saturday and Sunday I-35W southbound main lanes from Basswood Boulevard to Western Center Boulevard will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This closure, weather permitting, is for construction activities.

Southbound motorists will be detoured to the frontage road at Basswood Boulevard and back to the main lanes at Western Center Boulevard.

In addition, I-35W northbound will be reduced to one lane from I-820 to U.S. 81/287 during this time.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes.

