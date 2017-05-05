Saturday was beautiful and the nice weather continues. Sunday will basically be a repeat. Overnight temperatures starting in the upper 50s. Beginning the day mildly cool. High temperatures will once again be in the upper 80s and lower 90s across Texoma. Winds may be a little breezy from the southeast 10-20 mph. A high pressure ridge continues to dominate our weather pattern, but the next storm system is forming off the southern California coast. As this slow moving system begins to track east our storm chances will increase starting Tuesday evening. We could see some dry line thunderstorms by Wednesday.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist