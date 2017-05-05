Celebrate 100 Years of TxDOT next week

TxDOT is celebrating 100 years next week. On Thursday, May 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. there will be a TxDOT 100th Anniversary Celebration.

The event is taking place at the Wichita Falls District Office at 1601 Southwest Parkway.

There will be a 1918 Liberty Truck from TxDOT's original inventory, exhibits from the last 100 years, and a car show just to name a few.

TxDOT has grown from its original goal of connecting farms and ranches to market, to today, safely moving goods and a population of more than 27 million across 80,000 miles of state-maintained roadways.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

