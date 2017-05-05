Construction at The Falls is underway

The 30 year old bridge was taken down Friday morning

Construction is officially underway in front of The Falls, off of I-44.

Friday morning, construction workers started to deconstruct the 30-year-old wooden bridge, that officials said has needed to be replaced for a while.

The old bridge was 40 ft. long and 5 ft. wide.

The new bride will 55 ft. long and 14 ft. wide and made of concrete and metal.

The bridge is already being constructed and will be sent here to Wichita Falls on a semi-truck.

From there a crane will lift the bridge into place and is expected to be installed around the first week in June.

The Falls are expected to be back on before the Hotter'N Hell Hundred.

Wichita Falls, Mayor Stephen Santellana said, “It's going to be great when they flip that switch to the falls and 13,000 people come to Wichita Falls and see those falls running.”

The total project is expected to take anywhere from two to three months.

