STAAR Fiesta Day at Booker T Washington Elementary

Children at Booker T Washington Elementary had a STAAR Fiesta Day.

The pep rally held Friday afternoon for 3rd through 5th graders.

Educators said the fun was aimed to encourage students as they prepare to take the last round of exams for the school year.

"It helps them a lot to blow off steam and we get to yell and scream and have a good ole' time so we're here to party it up," teacher Clari Moore said.

Newschannel 6 wants to wish students preparing to take the STAAR test good luck.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

