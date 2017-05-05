Dozens visit downtown WF to celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Dozens celebrated Cinco De Mayo in Downtown Wichita Falls Friday.

Those who work at Casa Manana, a Mexican restaurant located near 8th Street and Ohio, said they were busy all day.



Near closing time, families were still squeezing in to grab a bite to eat and enjoy the festivities that this holiday brings.

Airmen Bryan Dahlstrom and his family said they like to visit the businesses downtown, adding Cinco De Mayo was a good one to check out this well-known Wichita Falls eatery.

"Here to take out the family to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and to Casa Manana the world famous home to the "Red Taco." We've been here about five years and this is the first time we've ever been here," said Dahlstrom. "So I heard a lot about it, I'm excited."

While the holiday in the United States has developed over time into a general celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, Cinco De Mayo actually celebrates the Mexican Army's victory over France in an 1862 battle.

