HS Diamond playoff scores and highlights: May 5

HS Softball

Reg. I-4A Area Rd

Graham 6

Alvarado 16

F/Gm 1

Alvarado 5

Graham 13

F/Gm 2

Series tied, 1-1. Game 3: 9 a.m. Saturday at Weatherford HS

Vernon 5

Mineral Wells 0

F/Gm 1

VER: Avery Kinney 2/4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, Jade Guzman 7 IP, 3 H, 10 K - Watch highlights on the right!

Vernon leads series, 1-0. Game 2: noon Saturday in Henrietta (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

Reg. I-3A Area Rd

Colorado City 4

#8 Henrietta 1 - Watch highlights here!

F/Gm 1

#8 Henrietta 2

Colorado City 4

F/Gm 2

HEN: Hollie Thomas 2 RBI

Colorado City wins series, 2-0

Reg. I-2A Area Rd

#6 Petrolia 4

Mason 0

F/Gm 1

PET: Lindy Alexander no-hitter, 13 K, RBI

Petrolia leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Eastland (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

Archer City 20

Ozona 0

F/Gm 1

AC: Eliot Hilbers 7 IP, 1 H, 17 K, Audry Lopez 6/6, 3 2B, 5 RBI

Archer City leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Snyder (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

Windthorst 16

Miles 3 - Watch highlights here!

F/Gm 1

Miles 2

Windthorst 11

F/Gm 2

Windthorst wins series, 2-0

HS Baseball

Reg. I-5A Bi-District

Chisholm Trail 1

#6 Rider 3

F/Gm 1

RID: David Moffatt 7 IP, 3 H, 8 K, Parker Kelly 2 RBI - Watch highlights above!

Rider leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Chisholm Trail (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

Reg. I-4A Bi-District

Snyder 6

Iowa Park 7

F/Gm 1

Iowa Park 12

Snyder 2

F/Gm 2

IP: Kase Johnson 3 RBI

Iowa Park wins series, 2-0

Graham 7

Brownwood 3

F/Gm 1

GRA: Danny Key 2 RBI

Graham leads series, 1-0. Game 2: noon Saturday in Azle (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

#2 Ab. Wylie 3

Vernon 0 - Watch highlights here!

F/Gm 1

Wylie leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at WF Hoskins Field (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

Reg. I-3A

Holliday 5

Breckenridge 2

F/Gm 1

HOL: Zack Gowen 2 RBI

Holliday leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Graham (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

Reg. II-2A

#8 Windthorst 15

Collinsville 2

F/Gm 1

WIN: led 3-1 after 5 innings - Watch highlights here!

Collinsville 1

#8 Windthorst 11

F/Gm 2

WIN: Fabian Vazques/Brady Tackett/Colton Bates 2 RBI each

Windthorst wins series, 2-0

Alvord 17

Petrolia 4

F/6/Gm 1

Alvord leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday in Graham (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

Archer City 4

#11 Lindsay 10

F/Gm 1

Lindsay leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday at WF Hoskins Field (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

Seymour 3

#1 Muenster 13 - Watch highlights here!

F/Gm 1

Muenster leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Bowie (Gm 3 to follow, if needed)

Reg. II-1A

Saint Jo 11

Northside 13 - Watch highlights here!

Northside wins series, 1-0

