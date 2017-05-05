WF Nighthawks beat Danger for second straight win

Check out complete Texoma scores and highlights from all over the area!
Check out complete Texoma scores and highlights from all over the area!
Complete Texoma pairings for the Area Round of the softball playoffs and Bi-District round of the baseball playoffs!
Complete Texoma pairings for the Area Round of the softball playoffs and Bi-District round of the baseball playoffs!
The Wichita Falls Nighthawks will be back in action Friday night, hosting the Nebraska Danger on Teacher Appreciation night
The Wichita Falls Nighthawks will be back in action Friday night, hosting the Nebraska Danger on Teacher Appreciation night
"Every shop that has been various old timey business have been vacant and now they're all beautiful buildings with nice architecture," Marcus Williams said. The old Justin Building will soon be added to the list. Now that the city council has the funds, renovations are under way.
"Every shop that has been various old timey business have been vacant and now they're all beautiful buildings with nice architecture," Marcus Williams said. The old Justin Building will soon be added to the list. Now that the city council has the funds, renovations are under way.