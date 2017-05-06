Wichita Falls Summer Farmer's Market kicks off Saturday

People could get their hands on fresh produce and other goodies Saturday at the kick off of the summer Farmer’s Market in Wichita Falls.

Local vendors were selling fruits, veggies, and even honey and breads filled the market, with eager customers.

Organizers of the market said it’s important to have a place that will draw in more people and support local business.

“It's going make it healthier and just bring people together and bring people down town I think that is a great asset also,” said Sherin Clark, manager of the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market.

“If we can start eating our food from the source rather than being shipped in from all over the world I think we're going to make a healthier community.”

The Farmer’s Market plans to have live music every Saturday this summer that will run from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will also be kid’s programs put on by the market every Tuesday throughout the summer.