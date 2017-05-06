Wichita Falls Summer Farmer's Market kicks off Saturday

Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.
People could get their hands on fresh produce and other goodies Saturday at the kick off of the summer Farmer’s Market in Wichita Falls.
People could get their hands on fresh produce and other goodies Saturday at the kick off of the summer Farmer’s Market in Wichita Falls.
Classic Empire is the current favorite at 4-1, but he's followed by two horses at 5-1 and another at 6-1. That also means that there are plenty of longshots.
Classic Empire is the current favorite at 4-1, but he's followed by two horses at 5-1 and another at 6-1. That also means that there are plenty of longshots.
Kids of all ages are one step closer to becoming entrepreneurs by taking part in the 3rd annual “Lemonade Day.”
Kids of all ages are one step closer to becoming entrepreneurs by taking part in the 3rd annual “Lemonade Day.”
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.