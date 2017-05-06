Electra church honors first responders - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Electra church honors first responders

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
ELECTRA, TX (KAUZ) -

The Southside Church of Christ in Electra held a first responders luncheon on Saturday afternoon. 

Members of the Electra Police Department and fire department, Harrold Fire Department and the Punkin Center VFD were all honored at the event.

Dozens came out and enjoyed hamburgers with all the fixings. 

